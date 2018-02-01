'The Tick' returns to Amazon Prime in late February 2018

On Feb. 23, the second part of season 1 of "The Tick" will stream on Amazon Prime. I'm not the biggest fan of breaking up seasons like this and am curious if it results in more views or not.
Anyway, Amazon has the fourth season of "Mozart in the Jungle" coming up as well. It's a show I have yet to get really into since there are some NSFW scenes (and I tried to watch it at work).
As for movies, "Logan Lucky" might be one of the bigger, more recent titles to hit a streaming service. It's a Steven Soderbergh movie where a heist is taking place during a NASCAR race. In my head, this movie is clearly "Cars" meets "Ocean's Eleven." Check out the full list below:
Available on Amazon Prime, Feb. 2018
Feb. 1
- American Idiots
- Black Spurs
- The Cutting Edge
- The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
- Daybreakers
- A Fish Called Wanda
- Gang Related
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard
- Harsh Times
- The Haunting
- He Said, She Said
- Hoodlum
- Intersection
- Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
- Lulu on the Bridge
- Manhattan
- Manhunter
- Mermaids
- Mystic Pizza
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Red Dawn
- Rollerball
- Rollerball
- Running Scared
- Rustlers' Rhapsody
- Sabrina
- Slow Burn
- Swimming with Sharks
- Terms of Endearment
- The Thaw
- The Warriors
- Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
Feb. 2
- Absentia, season 1 (Prime Original)
Feb. 4
Feb. 6
- Danica
Feb. 7
- The Expanse, season 2
Feb. 8
- Mother's Day
Feb. 9
- Grand Prix Driver, season 1 (Prime Original)
Feb. 10
- Breathe
- No Stone Unturned
Feb. 11
- Run the Tide
Feb. 13
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Stinky & Dirty Valentine's Day Special (Prime Original)
Feb. 14
- National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call
- Star Trek
Feb. 16
- Human Flow (Amazon Original)
- Logan Lucky
- Mozart in the Jungle, season 4 (Prime Original)
Feb. 18
- Pocket Listing
- Thanks for Sharing
Feb. 23
- The Tick, season 1B (Prime Original)
- Thunderbirds are Go!, season 4 (Prime Original)
