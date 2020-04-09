The Simpsons special short drops on Disney Plus tomorrow

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Maggie Simpson might be small, but she's getting herself into a big adventure in a Simpsons animated short called Playdate with Destiny.

The short drops Friday on , Simpsons creator Matt Groening said in a letter on Disney Plus' Instagram page Thursday. The platform has racked up more than 50 million subscribers in the last five months.

According to a release, the premise has to do with Maggie being rescued by a heroic fellow baby from "playground peril." She's excited to see her "baby beau" again the next day, but -- we can only assume shenanigans ensue.

The animated short originally ran ahead of Disney and Pixar's Onward in theaters.