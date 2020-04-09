CNET también está disponible en español.

The Simpsons special short drops on Disney Plus tomorrow

Maggie Simpson encounters fate at the playground.

Maggie Simpson is getting her own animated short.

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Maggie Simpson might be small, but she's getting herself into a big adventure in a Simpsons animated short called Playdate with Destiny. 

The short drops Friday on Disney Plus, Simpsons creator Matt Groening said in a letter on Disney Plus' Instagram page Thursday. The platform has racked up more than 50 million subscribers in the last five months. 

According to a release, the premise has to do with Maggie being rescued by a heroic fellow baby from "playground peril." She's excited to see her "baby beau" again the next day, but -- we can only assume shenanigans ensue.

The animated short originally ran ahead of Disney and Pixar's Onward in theaters.

