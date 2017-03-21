Official 'Simpsons' bikes let you ride like Bart

Enlarge Image State Bicycle Co.

You might expect an official bike paying tribute to "The Simpsons" to be completely over the top. Perhaps it would have pink doughnut tires and come with a Marge-Simpson-hair helmet. US bike manufacturer and retailer State Bicycle Co. created a series of two-wheeled nods to "The Simpsons," and they are surprisingly sedate.

"Simpsons" fans can choose from three different design options. The Color Block Bike cleverly depicts the main family members through blocks of color on the bike's body. The top tube, for example, has blue, yellow, blue, red, yellow, white and yellow blocks representing Bart Simpson.

The Skull & Cross Bart Bike stands out a little more with its bright-green tubes and pinkish saddle and handlebars. A small graphic depicts Bart Simpson dropping his trousers while a Bart-shaped skull and crossbones sits just underneath the handlebars.

The Springfield Character Wrap Bike features a host of personalities from "The Simpsons" done in subtle line drawings against a yellow background. The bikes cost $499 (£400, AU$650) and ship worldwide. You can also buy just the frame for $199 (£160, AU$260).

State Bicycle also unveiled an entire line of "Simpsons" biking accessories, including a color-block jersey, hat and socks. A pink doughnut saddle seat complete with sprinkles is one of the highlights. You can also get a matching water bottle and handlebar tape to complete the look. Just don't try to take a bite of your bike.

Enlarge Image State Bicycle Co.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.