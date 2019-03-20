CNET también está disponible en español.

The secret to better cheese might be hip-hop, scientists say

Swiss researchers played A Tribe called Quest, Mozart and Led Zeppelin for some wheels of cheese to see if they aged differently.

Apparently cheese ages better when exposed to hip-hop.

Here's a cheese pairing for you: Emmental cheese and hip-hop.

Researchers in Switzerland undertook an experiment to see how exposing cheese to different types of music would affect the aging process. Turns out, hip-hop has the most desirable effects.

The process, which Reuters reported earlier in the month, involved 22-pound wheels of Emmental, put in wooden crates last September. Minitransmitters conducted the energy of songs like "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin, "We Got it from Here" by A Tribe Called Quest and even Mozart's "Magic Flute," 24 hours a day.

Researchers from Bern University of Arts did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

Michael Harenberg, one of the researchers, told Reuters, "All the energy is directly resonating inside of the cheese."

A culinary jury did a blind taste test twice and both times preferred the cheese that was exposed to hip-hop, citing texture, taste and appearance, according to Reuters. 

Further research will spend more time on hip-hop.

