The secret to better cheese might be hip-hop, scientists say

Here's a cheese pairing for you: Emmental cheese and hip-hop.
Researchers in Switzerland undertook an experiment to see how exposing cheese to different types of music would affect the aging process. Turns out, hip-hop has the most desirable effects.
The process, which Reuters reported earlier in the month, involved 22-pound wheels of Emmental, put in wooden crates last September. Minitransmitters conducted the energy of songs like "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin, "We Got it from Here" by A Tribe Called Quest and even Mozart's "Magic Flute," 24 hours a day.
Researchers from Bern University of Arts did not immediately respond for a request for comment.
Michael Harenberg, one of the researchers, told Reuters, "All the energy is directly resonating inside of the cheese."
A culinary jury did a blind taste test twice and both times preferred the cheese that was exposed to hip-hop, citing texture, taste and appearance, according to Reuters.
Further research will spend more time on hip-hop.
