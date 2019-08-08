The Russos explain the story behind Iron Man's iconic final line in Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios

Following the massive box office success of Avengers: Endgame and in anticipation of its Blu-ray release, directors the Russo brothers are on a victory tour. They just got done doing an AMA on Reddit and today they just finished up a live chat on Twitter, where they answered fan questions.

It was all bog standard stuff, except for one little detail.

The ending of Avengers: Endgame was extremely good, particularly Tony Stark's ultimate sacrifice. Stark's final line, "I am Iron Man" harks back to the first Iron Man, and the first MCU movie, and felt like a perfect signing off -- not just for the character, but the series as a whole.

Turns out that line was actually put in at the last minute. During the first shoot Tony Stark actually said... nothing!

"Initially when we shot the scene where Tony shows down with Thanos and snaps he did not say anything," explained Anthony Russo.

But when they took the footage to the editing room, Tony Stark's final scene didn't quite resonate.

It was Jeffrey Ford, the editor, who came up with the idea to re-use the line "I am Iron Man."

"We couldn't figure it out," said Russo. "It was actually our editor Jeff Ford who has been a cornerstone of the MCU... he came up with the line, he suggested the line and the minute he brought it up it was like 'of course'. How could his last line ever be anything else other than that.

"It was a really beautiful, perfect moment."