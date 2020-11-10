The Rock gives away custom Xbox Series X consoles to children's hospitals

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teamed up with Microsoft to deliver a bunch of custom Xbox Series X consoles to children's hospitals across the US as part of a heartwarming charity campaign, the actor revealed in a Monday Instagram video. The Series X and cheaper Series S came out Tuesday.

The special edition consoles include Johnson's Brahma Bull logo (representing strength, resilience, heart and power) and a special engraved message for kids: "Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson."

Microsoft and Johnson worked with the charity Gamers Outreach to get the consoles to 20 children's hospitals, along with Go Karts -- portable kiosks built for children who are unable to leave their rooms in hospitals.

"These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I'm thrilled Microsoft, Gamers Outreach, and myself can provide some joy and smiles," the actor wrote on Instagram. "You kids show me and the world, what real strength means. Stay strong & Keep smilin ... and stuff like this will always be the best part of my fame."

Johnson's association with Xbox goes back to 2001, when he appeared with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for the original console's announcement at that year's CES. Somehow, the actor currently looks even younger than he did then.