The Nintendo Switch is getting a calculator app. It costs $10

Nintendo eShop

If you've ever pined to do some calculations in between long Breath of the Wild sessions, I have good news for you. Nintendo's Switch is getting a calculator app on Wednesday. Finally.

But hold up. Don't salivate over the long division potential just yet, as the Calculator app will cost $9.99. That's £8 for UK buyers, and converts to AU$12.75, though the Australian eShop doesn't yet list the app.

Maybe this app has a killer feature that makes it more valuable with the free calculators that come on every smartphone, or the actual physical scientific calculators that can be bought off Amazon?

Not so. "A scientific calculator with a clear easy-to-read multi-line display, which should help with those not-so-easy-to-do maths problems," the description reads. "Calculator has an appealing modern and practical design, sure to be popular with all students and engineers."

And the worst part? From the photos uploaded to the eShop, the calcuator isn't even Mario themed.