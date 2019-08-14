CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Look like Midge with these 10 products

From red lipstick to pink head scarves and polka dot swimsuits, these goods will help you channel your inner '50s glam girl in time for season 3.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-two-mmm-201-01618-rt3-fnlcrop-rgb

It's easier to copy Midge's style than you might think. 

 Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios

Want to look marvelous in that 1950s-New York Midge Maisel kind of way? Here are some items we spotted online that will help you capture the je ne sais quoi of the stylish young housewife who discovers her talent for stand-up comedy. She always manages to look effortlessly flawless despite the hurdles she faces trying to buck family and societal pressures to realize her dreams. 

To find out more about how The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gets its iconic look, read our interview with three Emmy-nominated artists from the Amazon Prime show: Donna Zakowska, lead costume designer, makeup head Patricia Regan and Jerry DeCarlo, lead hair designer for seasons 1 and 2. 

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the merchandise featured on this page and that wearing it does not automatically make you funnier. 

Striped halter dress: $79.99-$89.99
Amazon Studios/Tisea

This striped, belted halter dress works for a boat ride at the Steiner resort in the Catskills -- or on any summer excursion really.  

See at Amazon

Yves Saint Laurent red lipstick: $38
Yves Saint Laurent/Amazon

This YSL #201 is a go-to Midge shade for Patricia Regan, lead makeup designer for the show. Warning: wearing it might make you want crack to one-liners. 

See at Sephora

Polka dot high-waist bikini: $58
Nicole Rivelli/Red Dolly Swimwear

Midge won a bathing suit contest in the Catskills in a high-waisted number just like this ... in case you're feeling competitive. 

See at Amazon

Revlon red-lipstick collection: $18.99
Revlon/Amazon

Revlon put together a kit of three red lipsticks that capture Midge's vibrant palette on the Amazon Prime show. The company calls the shades Take the Stage Reds.

See at Amazon

Spoolies hair curlers: $19.99
Spoolies/Amazon

You might not have a team of professional hair designers at the ready like Rachel Brosnahan does, but this 12-pack of curlers will help you get soft waves, ringlets and pin curls like the ones bouncing around in her '50s world. 

See at Amazon

Chiffon scarf: $7.99
Amazon Studios/MissShorthair

Midge knows the value of accessorizing. These classic '50s chiffon scarves come in multiple colors and can be worn around your neck, head, your hat, handbag or poodle. 

See at Amazon

Polka-dot bow collar shirt: $58
Amazon Studios/Unique Vintage

Midge doesn't just wear polka dots on her resort wear. She wears them to work at the B. Altman's perfume counter too.  

See at Unique Vintage

Red fleece-lined gloves: Starting at $9
Amazon Studios/Isotoner

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costume designer Donna Zakowska dresses the main character in bright pinks, reds and fuschias to match her bold personality. All the better to get a New York cabbie's attention. 

See at Amazon

Winter hat with bow accent: $19.99
Amazon Studios/Bellady

This wool vintage felt hat comes in a wide selection of colors, but if you want to look like Midge in the picture above, you should go with something in the red family. 

See at Amazon

Black Midge dress, made to order: $150
Amazon Studios

Mrs. Maisel wears several little black dresses during her run. Etsy seller Creatingwonders01 will custom-make this satin sleeveless one with bows in the shoulders -- belt, gloves and microphone not included. Search Mrs. Maisel on Etsy for lots more Maisel-inspired wear. 

See at Etsy

Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.

Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.

Next Article: Bedbugs are giving Airbnb users headaches… and itchy bites