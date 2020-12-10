Disney Plus

In the middle of the huge swathe of Star Wars content announced at Disney Plus' investor presentation on Thursday, we learned the expected premiere of the next season of The Mandalorian: Season 3 will hit Disney Plus in time for Christmas, 2021.

In other words, we don't have an exact date, but season 3 of The Mandalorian should hit Disney Plus around Dec. 25 next year (via ComicBook). Production is likely to begin early in 2021. Showrunner Jon Favreau has been working on the new season for several months now, with speculation pointing to a possible crossover event with some of the recently-announced new Star Wars series.

Two are going to be set in the timeline of The Mandalorian. Ahsoka will follow Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson. The character popped up in a recent episode of The Mandalorian, but was originally from Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels. Ahsoka is also set for a Christmas 2021 debut.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZojpCkhPS7 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Also in the works is Rangers of the New Republic, which we barely know anything about, except that it could be a spinoff of The Mandalorian focused on Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano.

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/YKlWJpvhAW — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

It was a massive day for Star Wars news and Disney Plus news in general. Ten new Star Wars series are on their way, along with a host of original Disney and Pixar movies, several of which are skipping theaters to go straight to streaming.