The Mandalorian season 2 finale postcredits scene explained

Clear some time in December 2021.

Boba Fett has some unfinished business.

 Lucasfilm

Season 2 of The Mandalorian came to its wild conclusion on Disney Plus Friday, surprising us all with a dramatic postcredits scene that sets up a wild new status quo in the Star Wars underworld and an exciting teaser for season 3.

Let's dive into a wretched hive of SPOILERS. This show is set around five years after Return of the Jedi.

Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) bursts into the throneroom of the Jabba the Hutt's former palace on Tatooine, where Jabba's Twi'lek majordomo Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood) has apparently taken over as the planet's crime lord in the wake of the Hutt's death, and killing his guards and freeing a dancer.

Bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) follows shortly afterwards, with Fortuna expressing surprise at his return. Boba guns down the Twi'lek and sits on his throne. It seems Tatooine has a new crime lord.

We're in charge now.

 Lucasfilm/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

"The Book of Boba Fett -- Coming December 2021" -- it's unclear if this is a tease of season 3 or another Disney Plus show. Lucasfilm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.