Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian season 2 continued on Disney Plus Friday, as episode 6 hit the streaming service. On the heels of last week's revelation of Baby Yoda's real name and origins, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano sent Mando (Pedro Pascal) to the planet Tython. There, little Grogu can reach out through the Force, potentially reaching a master who can train him.

Episode 6 is rather chillingly titled The Tragedy -- we all went "Uh oh," right? -- and directed by Robert Rodriguez (Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn and Alita: Battle Angel) and written by series creator Jon Favreau.

Let's climb the mountain of SPOILERS.

Boba Fett reborn

After the Razor Crest lands on Tython and Grogu starts reaching out with the Force, a second ship arrives -- Slave I. You might recognize this as the awesome ship of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). We already knew he was alive and that he was aware Mando had acquired his armor on Tatooine.

And he just wants that armor back, and recruited assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to help him get it. Last time we saw her, she'd been shot in the gut and left to die in the sands of Tatooine, but it turns out Boba was the mysterious figure who walked up to her in the aftermath of that incident.

Lucasfilm/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Boba and Fennec's negotiations for the armor are interrupted by the arrival of Imperial troop carriers, forcing them to kick all kinds of ass. Boba initially wrecks the Stormtroopers in this Tusken Raider outfit (turns out the gaffi stick is pretty effective), but decides to pre-empt any further negotiations and grabs his armor off the Razor Crest.

Good thing too, since an Imperial cruiser destroys Mando's ship with an orbital strike shortly afterwards. Bye bye Razor Crest, you were basically this show's Millennium Falcon and we will miss you.

Reunited with his armor, Boba becomes the Boba Fett we've always dreamt of. He easily wipes out the Stormtroopers and uses one rocket to shoot down both of the escaping troop carriers.

Unfortunately, Imperial Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) sends his Dark Troopers to snatch the vulnerable Grogu before Mando and his new buddies can reach the little guy.

This article will be updated shortly.