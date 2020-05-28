The Lord of the Rings reunion: Where to watch

Screenshot by CNET/Corinne Reichert

The cast of the Lord of the Rings trilogy is reuniting in a video call this weekend. As part of Josh Gad's Reunited Apart series on YouTube, the fellowship -- and a few other major characters -- will come together two decades after filming the epic movie series. The Fellowship of the Ring hit movies in 2001, followed by The Two Towers and Return of the King in 2002 and 2003.

The trailer for the reunion shows Gad speaking with Sean Astin (Sam) about their previous Reunited Apart episode on The Goonies and begging to reunite the Fellowship of the Ring. Elijah Wood (Frodo), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), Billy Boyd (Pippin) and Orlando Bloom (Legolas) join the call, joking they're always on Zoom together. Sir Ian McKellan jumps in for an epic Gandalf quote (and a glass of red wine).

Screenshots of the Lord of the Rings reunion call also show Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), walking spoiler Sean Bean (Boromir), John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Liv Tyler (Arwen), Miranda Otto (Eowyn), Karl Urban (Eomer) and writers and director Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh.

Check out the trailer below and head to Josh Gad's YouTube page from 9 a.m. PT Sunday, May 31 for the entire reunion!