The Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather boxing match finally has a date

After his brother Jake Paul defeated MMA fighter Ben Askren in one round, Logan Paul has announced his long discussed boxing match with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. is finally going ahead.

it’s finally official... fighting @FloydMayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6.



LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOO 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Si8uvPPkjC — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 27, 2021

The date? June 6, 2021. The location? Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

The historic crossover event is signed & sealed! ✍🏽

Mayweather vs. Paul live at Hard Rock 🏟 Sunday, June 6th 🥊 #MayweatherPaul #BraggingRights pic.twitter.com/GLa0S9gWQl — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) April 27, 2021

The match had previously been scheduled for February this year, but was delayed indefinitely.

Mayweather Jr., aged 44, has a 50-0 boxing record and is largely regarded as the best defensive boxer of all time. He's won 15 major boxing world titles, plus a bronze medal in the 1996 Olympics and three U.S. Golden Gloves championships. Paul, 26, fought two amateur matches against British internet personality KSI, with one draw and one loss by split decision. Expect a huge size and weight discrepency between the two.

This is going to be weird.

Thankfully, it's an exhibition match, much like Mayweather's last contest, against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. Mayweather's last proper boxing match was a victory over MMA superstar Conor McGregor.