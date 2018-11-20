The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, coming early next year, depicts a much different world than the original 2014 film. And the grittier yet kid-friendly place has inspired plenty of real-life Lego sets ready for you to build.
Lego has unveiled several sets based on the 2019 sequel, which got an extended look in a new trailer released Tuesday.
Here's a short sampling of the Lego sets, available on Dec. 26.
The Emmet and Lucy's Escape Buggy set is made up of 549 pieces and includes seats, doors, a non-shooting gun and suspension. The set includes three minifigures and a raptor figure to place as part of an imagined wasteland. The set costs $50.
Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi's Build Whatever Box features new shape-shifting character Queen Watevra. Fittingly for a shape-shifter, kids can build and rebuild her into various forms, like a volcano, a butterfly and a rocket. The set includes 455 pieces and costs $40.
The Pop Up Party Bus is made up of 1,013 pieces and costs $80. It includes Unikitty, Chad, Amber and Zebe along with a roof that opens, a dance floor and speakers.
Emmet and Lucy's Visitors from the Duplo Planet is made up of 53 pieces and is a preschool friendly set that'll feature Emmet and Lucy defending themselves from alien invaders. It'll cost $30.
The Lego Movie Maker set lets kids build sets using minifigures and props based on The Lego Movie 2, and includes a phone stand to let them use the device as a movie camera. The set is made up of 482 pieces and costs $50.
Emmet and Benny's Build and Fix Workshop is another preschool-friendly set that lets kids fix a spaceship and an escape buggy. It's made of 117 pieces and sells for $20.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is set for release Feb. 8 in the US and UK. It's coming to Australia on March 28.
Discuss: The Lego Movie 2's real-life Lego sets unveiled
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.