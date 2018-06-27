The Last Jedi, Black Panther win big at the 44th Saturn Awards

Lucasfilm

The Saturn Awards celebrate the best in genre entertainment with almost 50 awards being handed out to the best science fiction, fantasy and horror films and television over the past year.

The king on the night was no doubt Ryan Coogler for his treatment of Black Panther, nabbing five awards from 14 nominations including best comic-to-motion picture and best director. Though the Saturn Awards aren't quite held in the same regard as the Golden Globes or the Oscars, Black Panther's win may be a sign of things to come in the next awards season.

Gal Gadot grabbed a Saturn for best actress and Guillermo del Toro took home the best fantasy film Saturn for The Shape of Water.

With so many awards and so many categories, it almost feels like everyone is a winner!

The most adored man on the internet, Rian Johnson, was on hand to accept the best screenplay award for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. No word on him whether he will hand the award over, should The Last Jedi get the remake some fans are calling for.

While Mark Hamill's depiction of Luke Skywalker sure broke a lot of hearts, he took out the award for best actor, too, ensuring The Last Jedi took home two Saturn Awards this year.

After hate campaigns and calls to remake the entire film, it's nice to see The Last Jedi get a win.

The full list of film award winners are below:

Best Science Fiction Film : Blade Runner 2049



: Blade Runner 2049 Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture: Black Panther



Black Panther Best Fantasy Film : The Shape of Water



: The Shape of Water Best Horror Film : Get Out



: Get Out Best Action/Adventure Film : The Greatest Showman



: The Greatest Showman Best Thriller Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Best Animated Film: Coco



Coco Best Independent Film: Wonder



Wonder Best International Film: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion



Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Best Actor : Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)



: Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) Best Actress : Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)



: Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) Best Supporting Actor : Patrick Stewart (Logan)



: Patrick Stewart (Logan) Best Supporting Actress: Danai Gurira (Black Panther)



Danai Gurira (Black Panther) Best Performance by a Younger Actor : Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming)



: Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) Best Director : Ryan Coogler (Black Panther)



: Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) Best Screenplay : Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)



: Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) Best Special Effects : Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

: Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) Best Production Design : Hannah Beachler (Black Panther)



: Hannah Beachler (Black Panther) Best Editing : Bob Ducsay (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)



: Bob Ducsay (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) Best Music : Michael Giacchino (Coco)



: Michael Giacchino (Coco) Best Costume : Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast)



: Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast) Best Make-Up: Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz (Black Panther)



The full list of TV awards are below:

Best Science Fiction TV Series : The Orville



: The Orville Best Horror TV Series : The Walking Dead



: The Walking Dead Best Action/Thriller TV Series : Better Call Saul



: Better Call Saul Best Fantasy TV Series : Outlander



: Outlander Best Presentation on Television: Twin Peaks



Twin Peaks Best Animated TV Series: Star Wars Rebels



Star Wars Rebels Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series: The Flash



The Flash Best New Media TV Series: Star Trek: Discovery



Star Trek: Discovery Best New Media Superhero Series: Marvel's The Punisher

Marvel's The Punisher Best Actor on Television : Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)



: Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) Best Actress on Television : Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery)



: Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery) Best Supporting Actor on Television : Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)



: Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) Best Supporting Actress on Television : Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)



: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) Best Younger TV Actor: Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead)



Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead) Best Guest Star on Television: David Lynch (Twin Peaks)

