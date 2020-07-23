CNET también está disponible en español.

The Last Dance is up on Netflix

ESPN's docuseries on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls is up on the big red streaming service.

In 1996 both Jordan and Pippen were named in a list of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History by the NBA. Yeah, the NBA might have gotten that right. 

 Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

The 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan is available to stream right now. In a world somewhat devoid of sports, this could scratch your sports itch. Spoiler: It turns out that this MJ fellow was a bit competitive. 

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast... the bad news first. Cheers has left Netflix. The good news is that you can watch it on Hulu, CBS All Access and NBC's new streaming service, Peacock. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by ViacomCBS.) Only one season is available on the free tier of Peacock, but you can sign up for a three-month free trial of the premium version using an Android device.  

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

You ever dance with the MJ in the pale moonlight?

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

