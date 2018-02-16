CNET también está disponible en español.

The HomePod and Sonos One both leave marks on wood surfaces (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep.119)

Apple confirms the HomePod leaves white rings on some wooden surfaces, but it isn't the only one. We dive deep into the HomePod with our review on the end.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 119

Now Playing: Watch this: The HomePod and Sonos One both leave marks on wood surfaces...
49:03

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

HOMEPOD NEWS:

Apple Confirms HomePod Can Leave White Rings on Wood Surfaces With Oil or Wax Finishes [Updated]

Apple HomePod Review: It Only Sounds Great

Apple HomePod review: The smart sounding speaker that's just not smart enough

Apple HomePod review: Sounds great, but smart it ain't (Apple Byte)

APPLE: Cleaning and taking care of HomePod

Guess What? Sonos One Speakers Also Damage Wood

Apple Coaster. Just went up on the Apple Store. #AppleByte

Pad & Quill introduces leather coaster to prevent HomePod from damaging wooden surfaces

Apple's Biggest Claim About HomePod Is Legit, According To Our Acoustics Tests

Consumer Reports: Google Home Max and Sonos One Sound Better Than HomePod

iPHONE NEWS:

How Apple Plans to Root Out Bugs, Revamp iPhone Software

iOS 12 Said to Feature Animoji in FaceTime, Deeper Siri Integration, and Do Not Disturb Improvements

Apple will require all new apps to natively support iPhone X display from April

Samsung's Galaxy S9 Expected to Copy iPhone X's Animoji Feature

Apple takes more than half of all smartphone revenues in Q4 2017

Verizon No Longer Plans to Sell Unlocked iPhones

Highlights of Apple's 2018 Shareholders Meeting

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

