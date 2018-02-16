The HomePod and Sonos One both leave marks on wood surfaces (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep.119)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 119
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
HOMEPOD NEWS:
Apple Confirms HomePod Can Leave White Rings on Wood Surfaces With Oil or Wax Finishes [Updated]
Apple HomePod Review: It Only Sounds Great
Apple HomePod review: The smart sounding speaker that's just not smart enough
Apple HomePod review: Sounds great, but smart it ain't (Apple Byte)
APPLE: Cleaning and taking care of HomePod
Guess What? Sonos One Speakers Also Damage Wood
Apple Coaster. Just went up on the Apple Store. #AppleByte
Pad & Quill introduces leather coaster to prevent HomePod from damaging wooden surfaces
Apple's Biggest Claim About HomePod Is Legit, According To Our Acoustics Tests
Consumer Reports: Google Home Max and Sonos One Sound Better Than HomePod
iPHONE NEWS:
How Apple Plans to Root Out Bugs, Revamp iPhone Software
iOS 12 Said to Feature Animoji in FaceTime, Deeper Siri Integration, and Do Not Disturb Improvements
Apple will require all new apps to natively support iPhone X display from April
Samsung's Galaxy S9 Expected to Copy iPhone X's Animoji Feature
Apple takes more than half of all smartphone revenues in Q4 2017
Verizon No Longer Plans to Sell Unlocked iPhones
Highlights of Apple's 2018 Shareholders Meeting
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
