The Home Alone house is on Airbnb for one night only this holiday season

Airbnb

Airbnb has listed the house from the original Home Alone movie for a one-night stay in December to celebrate the holidays, it revealed Wednesday. One group of people will get the chance to sleep over in the iconic suburban Chicago house from the 1990 Christmas film, with Kevin's mean older brother Buzz McAllister hosting the stay.

"Many Christmases ago, the McCallisters went to Paris -- well, most of us," the description from Buzz says. "While we're away on vacation (all of us, this time), I'm inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12."

Despite the enormous house, only four guests can stay during your visit as you'll have access to just two bedrooms. Meals and snacks are included in your stay, including breakfast, Chicago-style pizza and a candlelit mac n cheese dinner just like Kevin prepared for himself. The lucky guests will also get to set boobytraps in the house, look after Buzz's pet tarantula, watch the new Disney Plus film Home Sweet Home Alone and be gifted with a Lego Ideas Home Alone house set to take home.

Your chance to book the house opens on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. CT, but you must have a verified Airbnb profile with a history of positive reviews and be over 18 to request to book the stay. You'll also have to make your own travel arrangements to Chicago.

Airbnb will make a donation to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital in honor of the stay.