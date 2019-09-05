Hulu

It's less than a week till Margaret Atwood's sequel to The Handmaid's Tale arrives. The Testaments is for release Sept. 10. Hulu and MGM are already planning to develop it for the screen, Hulu confirmed Wednesday.

The Handmaid's Tale, a dystopian novel about a society that obliterates women's rights, was published 34 years ago. Cinecom Pictures released a film version of the story novel in 1990 starring Natasha Richardson. In 2017, it was adapted into an Emmy award-winning television show on Hulu, starring Elizabeth Moss as the protagonist, Offred. The show is returning for a fourth season, Hulu announced in July.

MGM and Hulu are talking with Handmaid's Tale showrunner Bruce Miller "about how the upcoming novel can become an important extension" to the television series, Hulu said in an emailed statement. It's unclear whether The Testaments will be a standalone film, a series or folded into the current series.

Atwood's new novel takes place 15 years after the events in The Handmaid's Tale. Amazon accidentally sent the book this week to some people who'd preordered it, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

"Due to a technical error a small number of customers were inadvertently sent copies of Margaret Atwood's The Testaments. We apologize for this error; we value our relationship with authors, agents, and publishers, and regret the difficulties this has caused them and our fellow booksellers," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Originally published Sept. 4, 11:11 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:33 a.m.: Adds comment from Hulu. Update, Sept. 5: Adds statement from Amazon.