The final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer is a tear-jerking roller coaster

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has just dropped and it's teeing up an emotional goodbye that's already sending fans into hysterics. The trailer played during Monday Night Football on ESPN and tickets went on sale online just as the teams kicked off. Pre-sale records are already being broken.

The trailer blends action with the familiar elements of Star Wars films -- gathering troops, droid humor, Chewbacca growls, a touching sight of the late Carrie Fisher, lightsaber battles, possibly a new planet? -- with a wistful sweetness acknowledging this is the last film of the third trilogy. Fan favorite C-3PO delivered the line of the night, when the droid announced that he was "taking one last look ... at my friends." Awwww!

And there's another heart-breaking moment later on, when Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia both chime in to assure Daisy Ridley's Rey that the Force will be with her always.

Fans felt the lump-in-throat moments, too. "Why is he yelling? What is Rey doing? Why can't I stop crying?" wrote Caitlin Hollis on Twitter.

WHY IS HE YELLING? WHAT IS REY DOING? WHY CANT I STOP CRYING? #StarWars pic.twitter.com/hc54KrkhyV — Caitlin Hollis (@hollis_caitlin) October 22, 2019

"Taking one last look, sir..."



The sob which came out of me was... wow. — Eddie Pasa (@EddiePasa) October 22, 2019

LUKE: THE FORCE WILL BE WITH YOU

LEIA: ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/ncYdpYcqk2 — saulo (@generaIeia) October 22, 2019

Star Wars: uses Carrie as the last line on the trailer released on her birthday #TheRiseOfSkywalker

Me: pic.twitter.com/dB1UkwFAxr — melissa 💫 (@LegoandRey) October 22, 2019

Some fans had questions about plot details revealed in the trailer, from a green lightsaber to troops on horseback to a scene involving Darth Vader's iconic mask.

IS THAT A GREEN LIGHTSABER ??? WHO CAN IT BE pic.twitter.com/Pk4TARZTkj — 𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞‎ ⎊ BUT I DO (@KAPLANBlLLY) October 22, 2019

are....are they destroying darth vader’s mask TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/H21Rk6FJ8J — ellie (@theriseofsoIo) October 22, 2019

Was not expecting the final Star Wars to be fought on horseback. Surprised already :0 #TheRiseOfSkywalker — Gunnar Norskog (@GunnarNorskog) October 22, 2019

Star John Boyega was quick to post about the trailer, writing, "The beginning of the end. It's been an incredible journey. Can't wait for you all to see 9!"

The beginning of the end. It’s been an incredible journey. Can’t wait for you all to see 9! #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/EkXzVrP0JF — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 22, 2019

A new poster was also released.

Check out the new poster for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker. In theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/4jwGJOaFZi — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

Fans have glimpsed some footage from the long-awaited film before. A teaser trailer came out in April, and a "sizzle reel" showing some highlights was shown at the Disney fan gathering D23 in August. Fans first spotted Rey's double-bladed red lightsaber there, inspiring plenty of theories and rumors about whether Rey (Daisy Ridley) would turn to the dark side.

When the tickets became available, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac delivered a short video promoting the news -- along with some overexcited mechanical friends.

Hey @StarWars fans, Oscar Isaac and @JohnBoyega have a special message for you. Get your tickets NOW for #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker, coming to Dolby Cinema December 20. https://t.co/pogyF3JTEw pic.twitter.com/RqGaqIEHdq — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) October 22, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on Dec. 20 worldwide. But even after it disappears from theaters, the Star Wars universe will live on, with additional movies and TV series in the works. As star Mark Hamill wrote in a tweet sent on Sunday, "I have 4 billion+ reasons to think there will be more to come."

Looking forward to this, but "final" @starwars trailer?🤣

I have 4 billion+ reasons to think there will be more to come.#EndOfAnEraAsANewOneBegins... https://t.co/KDQYiXC2bd — Mark Hamillween (@HamillHimself) October 21, 2019

Originally published Oct. 21, 6:50 p.m. PT.