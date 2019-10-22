The final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer is a tear-jerking roller coaster

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has just dropped and it's teeing up an emotional goodbye that's already sending fans into hysterics. The trailer played during Monday Night Football on ESPN and tickets went on sale online just as the teams kicked off. Pre-sale records are already being broken.
The trailer blends action with the familiar elements of Star Wars films -- gathering troops, droid humor, Chewbacca growls, a touching sight of the late Carrie Fisher, lightsaber battles, possibly a new planet? -- with a wistful sweetness acknowledging this is the last film of the third trilogy. Fan favorite C-3PO delivered the line of the night, when the droid announced that he was "taking one last look ... at my friends." Awwww!
And there's another heart-breaking moment later on, when Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia both chime in to assure Daisy Ridley's Rey that the Force will be with her always.
Fans felt the lump-in-throat moments, too. "Why is he yelling? What is Rey doing? Why can't I stop crying?" wrote Caitlin Hollis on Twitter.
Some fans had questions about plot details revealed in the trailer, from a green lightsaber to troops on horseback to a scene involving Darth Vader's iconic mask.
Star John Boyega was quick to post about the trailer, writing, "The beginning of the end. It's been an incredible journey. Can't wait for you all to see 9!"
A new poster was also released.
Fans have glimpsed some footage from the long-awaited film before. A teaser trailer came out in April, and a "sizzle reel" showing some highlights was shown at the Disney fan gathering D23 in August. Fans first spotted Rey's double-bladed red lightsaber there, inspiring plenty of theories and rumors about whether Rey (Daisy Ridley) would turn to the dark side.
When the tickets became available, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac delivered a short video promoting the news -- along with some overexcited mechanical friends.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on Dec. 20 worldwide. But even after it disappears from theaters, the Star Wars universe will live on, with additional movies and TV series in the works. As star Mark Hamill wrote in a tweet sent on Sunday, "I have 4 billion+ reasons to think there will be more to come."
Originally published Oct. 21, 6:50 p.m. PT.
Discuss: The final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer is a tear-jerking roller coaster
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.