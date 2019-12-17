The Far Side comic makes a beautifully weird return

Andrews McMeel Universal

The Far Side is back. Anticipated by fans since an announcement in September, the single-panel comics of illustrator Gary Larson have finally returned after 24 years. Larson's latest series debuted Tuesday on the website run by Andrews McMeel Universal, which is also home to previous comics and merchandise for sale. The first comic takes a page from The Wizard of Oz and welcomes Larson to his new home on the web.

In a letter on the site, Larson explained that his motives for a return to publication included the desire to temper the impulses of fans toward redistributing his work.

"I also concede I'm a little exhausted. Trying to exert some control over my cartoons has always been an uphill slog, and I've sometimes wondered if my absence from the web may have inadvertently fueled someone's belief my cartoons were up for grabs. They're not," he said.

The letter also detailed Larson's enthusiasm for working with the latest graphics technology to bring to life oddball visions that may or may not include vultures attempting to eat a glass eye.