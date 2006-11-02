The extreme roll-up keyboard

Roll-up keyboards are nothing new, but Hela's Duraflex is like the Mercedes S600 of its class. Not only can it fit in your pocket, but Fosfor Gadgets says this keyboard can resist water and alcohol (duly noted) and can function in extreme temperatures ranging from minus-40 to 176 degrees Fahrenheit. Perfect for those nasty commutes from the North Pole to Death Valley.

(Photo: Hela)