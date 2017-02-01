The entire run of 'The Golden Girls' lands on Hulu in February

Around Valentine's Day, you can watch 180 episodes' worth of the adventures of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia in Miami.

No snarky comments about "The Golden Girls" here. It was a great show.

Hulu is a great place for video in February. The service added plenty of movies that you'll want to watch like "There Will Be Blood." The film was nominated for a whopping eight academy awards and will make you think about milkshakes a bit differently (really).

Once you are done with that, you can watch every episode of "Golden Girls" starting on February 13. The show ran for seven seasons and all of them will be on Hulu.

And before the month is up, don't forget to watch "Groundhog Day" because it goes offline by March. Check out the full list below:

Available on Hulu, February 2017

February 1

February 3

February 4

February 6

  • 24: Legacy, series premiere (Fox)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol, season 10 premiere (National Geographic)
  • Hostile Boarder (2016)
  • The Look of Love (2013)
  • Restored Me (2016)

February 7

  • APB, series premiere (Fox)
  • Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric: Special (National Geographic)

February 8

February 10

February 11

  • Kampai! For the Love of Sake (2015)

February 12

February 13

February 14

February 15

February 18

February 20

  • As Cool as I Am (2013)

February 28

Leaving Hulu in February 2017

February 28

