The entire run of 'The Golden Girls' lands on Hulu in February

Disney

Hulu is a great place for video in February. The service added plenty of movies that you'll want to watch like "There Will Be Blood." The film was nominated for a whopping eight academy awards and will make you think about milkshakes a bit differently (really).

Once you are done with that, you can watch every episode of "Golden Girls" starting on February 13. The show ran for seven seasons and all of them will be on Hulu.

And before the month is up, don't forget to watch "Groundhog Day" because it goes offline by March. Check out the full list below:

Available on Hulu, February 2017

February 1

February 3

The Dog (2013)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

February 4

Margin Call (2011)

Murder in the First, season 3 (TNT)

February 6

24: Legacy, series premiere (Fox)

The Incredible Dr. Pol, season 10 premiere (National Geographic)

Hostile Boarder (2016)

The Look of Love (2013)

Restored Me (2016)

February 7

APB, series premiere (Fox)

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric: Special (National Geographic)

February 8

Devious Maids, season 4 (ABC)

Lawless Oceans, season 1 (National Geographic)

UnREAL, season 2 (A&E)

February 10

MasterChef Junior, season 5 premiere (Fox)

February 11

Kampai! For the Love of Sake (2015)

February 12

February 13

The Golden Girls, complete series (Disney)

February 14

The Mindy Project, season 5B premiere (Hulu Original)

February 15

February 18

The Boondocks, complete series (Adult Swim)

February 20

As Cool as I Am (2013)

February 28

Taken, series premiere (NBC)

The Voice, season 12 premiere (NBC)

When We Rise, series premiere (ABC)

Leaving Hulu in February 2017

February 28

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast (it's free!).

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube