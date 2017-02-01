The entire run of 'The Golden Girls' lands on Hulu in February

Hulu is a great place for video in February. The service added plenty of movies that you'll want to watch like "There Will Be Blood." The film was nominated for a whopping eight academy awards and will make you think about milkshakes a bit differently (really).
Once you are done with that, you can watch every episode of "Golden Girls" starting on February 13. The show ran for seven seasons and all of them will be on Hulu.
And before the month is up, don't forget to watch "Groundhog Day" because it goes offline by March. Check out the full list below:
Available on Hulu, February 2017
February 1
- Addicted to Love (1997)
- The American President (1995)
- Black Hawk Down (2001)
- Care Bears Movie (1985)
- Chocolat (2000)
- City of Angels (1998)
- Dead Heat (2002)
- Drop Zone (1994)
- Dying Laughing (2016)
- Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
- Failure to Launch (2006)
- The Firm (1993)
- Forces of Nature (1999)
- Forget Paris (1995)
- The Fountain (2006)
- Frankie & Johnny (1991)
- From Dusk till Dawn (1996)
- Girl, Interrupted (1999)
- Hoosiers (1986)
- How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)
- Hubble (2010)
- I Went Down (1998)
- Judgement Day (1999)
- Kiss the Bride (2004)
- The Machinist (2004)
- Olympic Pride, American Prejudice (2016)
- The Only Way is Essex, season 17 (All3 Media)
- Payback (1999)
- Pretty in Pink (1986)
- Rent (2005)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Rob Roy (1995)
- The Running Man (1987)
- Sabrina (1954)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Shakespeare in Love (1998)
- Soapdish (1991)
- There Will Be Blood (2007)
- The Station Agent (2003)
- Untamed Heart (1993)
- Wild Bill (1995)
February 3
- The Dog (2013)
- I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
February 4
- Margin Call (2011)
- Murder in the First, season 3 (TNT)
February 6
- 24: Legacy, series premiere (Fox)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol, season 10 premiere (National Geographic)
- Hostile Boarder (2016)
- The Look of Love (2013)
- Restored Me (2016)
February 7
- APB, series premiere (Fox)
- Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric: Special (National Geographic)
February 8
- Devious Maids, season 4 (ABC)
- Lawless Oceans, season 1 (National Geographic)
- UnREAL, season 2 (A&E)
February 10
- MasterChef Junior, season 5 premiere (Fox)
February 11
- Kampai! For the Love of Sake (2015)
February 12
- K.C. Undercover, season 2 (Disney)
- Outback Wrangler, season 2 premiere (National Geographic)
- Puppy Days, season 1 (National Geographic)
- Snake City, season 3 premiere (National Geographic)
February 13
- The Golden Girls, complete series (Disney)
February 14
- The Mindy Project, season 5B premiere (Hulu Original)
February 15
- American Teen (2008)
February 18
- The Boondocks, complete series (Adult Swim)
February 20
- As Cool as I Am (2013)
February 28
- Taken, series premiere (NBC)
- The Voice, season 12 premiere (NBC)
- When We Rise, series premiere (ABC)
Leaving Hulu in February 2017
February 28
- Groundhog Day (1993)
- All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)
- All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)
- Autumn in New York (2000)
- Bratz: The Movie (2007)
- Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
- Indecent Proposal (1993)
- Good Advice (2002)
- No Country for Old Men (2007)
- Pulp Fiction (1994)
- Reservoir Dogs (1992)
- Rosemary's Baby (1968)
- Rounders (1998)
- This is Spinal Tap (1984)
- Vampire's Kiss (1989)
