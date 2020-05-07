The Community reunion with Donald Glover is happening

NBC

If you've just binged six seasons of Community and you're searching for Abed's fabled "six seasons and a movie," you've got this instead. Variety tells us the much sought after cast reunion is happening five years after the meta sitcom's end, in the form of a table read and Q&A. You can tune in for that special occasion May 18 at 2 p.m. PT via Sony's Community YouTube page.

Nearly the full cast looks like it's going to take part in the lockdown get-together to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. Donald Glover, who left in season 5, as well as Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown (who was just about absent in season 6), Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong are all going to pull up a seat, along with creator Dan Harmon.

No Chevy Chase.

But the cast will be reading an episode centered on his character: season 5's Cooperative Polygraphy, aka the bottle episode where they sit around the study table and read Pierce Hawthorne's will.

Community, a show about the fictional Greendale Community College, ran from 2009 to 2015, fulfilling film student Abed's wish for six seasons, but the movie remains elusive. Baby steps...