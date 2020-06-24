CNET también está disponible en español.

The Cheapskate Show podcast: The best Amazon shopping hacks

In this week's episode, learn some pro tips to help you save some cash.

Cheeps! The Cheapskate Show is now in full swing. This weekly podcast is dedicated to -- you guessed it -- helping you save money.

For example, everybody shops at Amazon, right? But not everybody knows how to, say, save money on a Prime membership, score discounts on Amazon gear, look up price histories and so on. That's where we come in. This episode is devoted to some of our favorite Amazon shopping hacks.

We also talk about an "Apple hack" of sorts, one that follows up last week's discussion of AirPods alternatives. If you already own AirPods or decided to buy them anyway, find out how you can add wireless charging to the mix on the cheap.

Is there a topic or question you'd like us to address in a future episode? Hit us up at cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com.

And check out The Cheapskate Show using the embedded player below, or add it to your favorite podcast app. 

Enjoy!

