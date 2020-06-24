The Cheapskate Show podcast: The best Amazon shopping hacks

CNET

Cheeps! The Cheapskate Show is now in full swing. This weekly podcast is dedicated to -- you guessed it -- helping you save money.

For example, everybody shops at Amazon, right? But not everybody knows how to, say, save money on a Prime membership, score discounts on Amazon gear, look up price histories and so on. That's where we come in. This episode is devoted to some of our favorite Amazon shopping hacks.

We also talk about an "Apple hack" of sorts, one that follows up last week's discussion of AirPods alternatives. If you already own AirPods or decided to buy them anyway, find out how you can add wireless charging to the mix on the cheap.

Is there a topic or question you'd like us to address in a future episode? Hit us up at cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com.

And check out The Cheapskate Show using the embedded player below, or add it to your favorite podcast app.

Enjoy!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.