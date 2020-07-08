The Cheapskate Show podcast: How to stream live TV on the cheap

CNET

You like saving money, right? You've come to the right podcast. Each week, The Cheapskate Show brings pro-level tips and tricks to your ear holes.

Our latest episode is all about saving money on live-TV streaming, a topic I wrote about just recently. Dave and I talked about ditching pricey services like YouTube TV in favor of cheap and free alternatives like Pluto and . (Editor's note: Pluto TV is owned by ViacomCBS, which also owns CNET.)

We also talked about the new Wyze Band and Amazfit Bip S. You can read more about them here:

Finally, this week's listener question was all about routers. We recommended these three:







