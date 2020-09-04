The Boys are back on Amazon Prime

Amazon Studios

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

The good news is that The Boys is back for season 2. The bad news is that Amazon is releasing the eight-episode season on a weekly basis. The good news is that there's an after-show now called Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys. The bad news is that it's also weekly.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: HBO Max has an excellent documentary on the deathtrap/theme park called Action Park. The title of the doc is Class Action Park, which is very clever.

If you grew up anywhere near New Jersey during a certain time period, you saw ads for Action Park all the time. My parents never took us there when I was growing up, and after watching the documentary, I'm glad they never did.

