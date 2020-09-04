CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Stimulus check calculator Watch Mulan remake on Disney Plus Robert Pattinson reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mario Kart Live Falcon 9 launch Samsung's The Premiere 4K laser projector

The Boys are back on Amazon Prime

The comic book adaptation returns with the insanity you've come to expect.

Listen
- 01:21
theboys-s2

Oh boy.

 Amazon Studios

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

The good news is that The Boys is back for season 2. The bad news is that Amazon is releasing the eight-episode season on a weekly basis. The good news is that there's an after-show now called Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys. The bad news is that it's also weekly. 

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: HBO Max has an excellent documentary on the deathtrap/theme park called Action Park. The title of the doc is Class Action Park, which is very clever. 

If you grew up anywhere near New Jersey during a certain time period, you saw ads for Action Park all the time. My parents never took us there when I was growing up, and after watching the documentary, I'm glad they never did.  

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

The Boys, Mulan and more online!

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for September 2020
4:49

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ) | RSS (SD)

See also