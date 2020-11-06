Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Wolverine is the kind of superhero who doesn't play well with others and tends to find himself in more fights than most of the X-Men.

Actor Hugh Jackman played the fan favorite character for 16 years in various X-Men movies as well as the 2017 film Logan. But in 2018, Jackman revealed he was finally done playing the character Wolverine. So who should be the next actor to don Wolverine's signature metal claws and hairy sideburns?

In this convincing deepfake video by YouTuber StryderHD, we see just how easy it would be for The Boys actor Karl Urban to take on the role of Wolverine.

Deepfakes are fake videos that convincingly show people appearing to be doing or saying things they never did. In this case, Urban's snarky expression gets grafted onto the face of Jackman as Wolverine.

In the deepfake video, Urban seamlessly steps into Jackman's shoes as Wolverine in footage from various X-Men movies. Urban usually has a mustache and beard in roles in The Boys, Thor: Ragnarok and Priest, so seeing him as Wolverine isn't much of a stretch.

Urban also has a knack for playing no-nonsense characters who don't suffer fools lightly. So if Marvel is looking for a Jackman replacement, Urban could end up being a wise choice as the cranky Wolverine for future films.