The Bottle Cap Challenge that's spin kicking its way viral fame

Meet your latest viral internet obsession: The Bottle Cap Challenge.

Max Holloway, current UFC Featherweight champion, kicked things off, literally, after being challenged by Errolson Hugh who was, in turn, initially challenged by Farabi Davletchin. On Friday, Holloway shared a video where he performs a spinning back kick and by doing so, opens a capped bottle.

"Passing this on to our guy John Mayer," Holloway wrote in a tweet.

Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! 🦶🍾😅 🙏⚡🤙 👊 pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 28, 2019

And guess what? The singer-songwriter showed his own MMA-like skills in a video he shared on Saturday, delivering a kick that not only spun the cap, but took it clean off.

This challenge is a lot more technically complex than the ALS ice bucket challenge that was all the rage in 2014. Most everyone can shiver through a bucket of ice water, but not everyone can successfully aim a kick at a tiny bottle cap with the right kind of angle and force.

That doesn't stop people from trying -- and some from succeeding -- whether famous or not.

Actor Jason Statham managed to send the cap spinning off like a little UFO.

WATCH: Jason Statham, John Mayer and Diplo crush the #BottleCapChallenge pic.twitter.com/FQxKHqGMPv — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 1, 2019

Fighter Conor McGregor executed it beautifully. As people did with the ice bucket challenge, he challenged another person to complete the challenge -- in his case, boxer Floyd Mayweather. This is almost certainly a stab at McGregor's superiority as a "complete" fighter after he lost to Mayweather in a boxing match in August 2017.

Excellent job Jason Statham, I tip my cap to you.

I’ll take it from here.

I nominate Floyd Mayweather. @properwhiskey pic.twitter.com/9IrFUXyehx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2019

Kids can do it, too, at least 11-year-old Lennon Thompson.

Not to mention Holloway's own son, Rush, who's just 6, but apparently a chip off the MMA block.

But some of us know from the start this challenge requires more grace and skill than we will ever acquire, so why not have fun with the concept?

After seeing the @blessedmma challenge I not only decided to give it a go, but to raise the bar in opening a @monsterenergy can 😈.

Sorry Max. I remember the first time I threw a spinning kick 🤣. #monsterenergy #bottlecapchallenge #shitjustgotreal pic.twitter.com/020oJaLTTt — John Wayne Parr (@johnwayneparr) July 1, 2019

Some on social media are also arguing about how exactly it should be executed -- that's how you know it's now a thing.

Cap is undone and also he hits the jug too hard. The point is to try to knick the cap just enough to undo it. Anyone can do it like this after a few attempts. — lil Chael Sonnen (@MrRound11) June 29, 2019

The cap is literally all the way loose. People are not understanding the point of this challenge. — #BeardGang (@ScreaminDemonLP) June 29, 2019

It’s easy when someone is holding the bottle tight. — Nate Coles🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@EJK1Boxing) June 29, 2019

It might be a good thing that this challenge hit when US schools are mostly out for summer vacation. Teachers have already suffered through the water bottle flipping trend, and this one looks like it could lead to some toe-tally serious injuries.