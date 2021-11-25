The best Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats: Baby Yoda, Boss Baby, Goku and more

Hello, it's me, a very confused non-American, writing from the far off land of Australia to say that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade happened and it featured some very terrifying, extremely large, balloon versions of some of your favourite characters.
I decided to collect a few of them here for you to check out.
Let's start with...
Baby Yoda/Grogu
Here's a horrifying, gigantic Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. (We're calling him Baby Yoda because that's what everyone calls him. Grogu is like a nickname you make up when you're a kid and no-one uses it because you can't make up your own nickname.)
Also here's some footage of him floating through the streets menacingly.
Boss Baby
The above image will now haunt me in my dreams. Jesus wept.
Here's a better image of the sheer scale of this fully weaponized Boss Baby.
And finally, to hammer home the sheer horror, here's a crowd of people mindlessly chanting, Boss Baby... Boss Baby... Boss Baby...
I think I understand the Macy's Parade now.
Goku
GOKU! Folks, we've got a gigantic Goku here! Maybe Netflix can do us a solid next year and get a gigantic Luffy float in time for the Netflix live action show. That would rule.
Apparently this is his third appearance at the parade?
Sonic the Hedgehog
Posting this because every single day my son asks me how long until Sonic 2 (yes the movie) comes out.
Here's Sonic on the move...
There is absolutely something hilarious about watching these things float through the sky. If I lived in the US I would 100% go to the Macy's Parade.
Pikachu & Eevee
Things I didn't know until writing this post: Pikachu is a regular at the Macy's Parade. He's made the fourth most appearances? Wild.
This time he brings fellow Pokemon Eevee along for the ride.
SpongeBob SquarePants
Fish-eye lens Spongebob?
Fish-eye lens Spongebob.
Okay, I think we'll end this nightmare here where it belongs. Thanks for reading and sharing in the horror.