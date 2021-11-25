Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall

The best Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats: Baby Yoda, Boss Baby, Goku and more

They were big, they were terrifying, they were inflating floatie things.

Hello, it's me, a very confused non-American, writing from the far off land of Australia to say that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade happened and it featured some very terrifying, extremely large, balloon versions of some of your favourite characters.

I decided to collect a few of them here for you to check out.

Let's start with...

Baby Yoda/Grogu

gettyimages-1355543867

It's Baby Yoda. A giant terrifying Baby Yoda.

 Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Looking for Black Friday deals?
Don't miss a minute of the action with our live coverage of Black Friday 2021 deals.

Here's a horrifying, gigantic Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. (We're calling him Baby Yoda because that's what everyone calls him. Grogu is like a nickname you make up when you're a kid and no-one uses it because you can't make up your own nickname.)

Also here's some footage of him floating through the streets menacingly.

Boss Baby

gettyimages-1355521145

Getting real Boss Baby vibes from this.

 Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The above image will now haunt me in my dreams. Jesus wept.

Here's a better image of the sheer scale of this fully weaponized Boss Baby.

gettyimages-1355538175

"Boss baby... boss baby... boss baby..."

 John Lamparski/Getty Images

And finally, to hammer home the sheer horror, here's a crowd of people mindlessly chanting, Boss Baby... Boss Baby... Boss Baby...

I think I understand the Macy's Parade now.

Goku

gettyimages-1355540567

I love this shot. Just monstrous Goku peeking round the corner.

 John Lamparski/Getty Images

GOKU! Folks, we've got a gigantic Goku here! Maybe Netflix can do us a solid next year and get a gigantic Luffy float in time for the Netflix live action show. That would rule.

Apparently this is his third appearance at the parade?

Sonic the Hedgehog

gettyimages-1355537701

My spicy take is the recent Sonic movie actually ruled.

 John Lamparski/Getty Images

Posting this because every single day my son asks me how long until Sonic 2 (yes the movie) comes out.

Here's Sonic on the move...

There is absolutely something hilarious about watching these things float through the sky. If I lived in the US I would 100% go to the Macy's Parade.

Pikachu & Eevee

gettyimages-1355518655

Pikachu is a regular.

 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Things I didn't know until writing this post: Pikachu is a regular at the Macy's Parade. He's made the fourth most appearances? Wild.

This time he brings fellow Pokemon Eevee along for the ride.

SpongeBob SquarePants

gettyimages-1355537735

Hey it's that guy SpongePants SquareBob.

 John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fish-eye lens Spongebob? 

Fish-eye lens Spongebob.

Okay, I think we'll end this nightmare here where it belongs. Thanks for reading and sharing in the horror.