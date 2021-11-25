The best Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats: Baby Yoda, Boss Baby, Goku and more

Hello, it's me, a very confused non-American, writing from the far off land of Australia to say that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade happened and it featured some very terrifying, extremely large, balloon versions of some of your favourite characters.

I decided to collect a few of them here for you to check out.



Let's start with...

Baby Yoda/Grogu

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Looking for Black Friday deals? Don't miss a minute of the action with our Don't miss a minute of the action with our live coverage of Black Friday 2021 deals

Here's a horrifying, gigantic Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. (We're calling him Baby Yoda because that's what everyone calls him. Grogu is like a nickname you make up when you're a kid and no-one uses it because you can't make up your own nickname.)

Also here's some footage of him floating through the streets menacingly.

POV: you’re the last of the Frog Lady’s eggs and Grogu is hungry pic.twitter.com/apNP8JHgM4 — 🍂Alaina 🍂 (@whenin_westview) November 25, 2021

Boss Baby

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The above image will now haunt me in my dreams. Jesus wept.

Here's a better image of the sheer scale of this fully weaponized Boss Baby.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

And finally, to hammer home the sheer horror, here's a crowd of people mindlessly chanting, Boss Baby... Boss Baby... Boss Baby...

The Boss Baby at the #MacysParade as the crowd chants “Boss Baby”. pic.twitter.com/Db1hcyY3fi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 25, 2021

[Žižek voice] The boss baby fuses all the passions of Western life under late capitalism. Even a baby can be anything he wants, but what he wants is capital, and capitulation to capital’s power is preordained because it is also an infant who shits himself and must be changed. https://t.co/E2kWc5eoSJ — Ian Bogost (@ibogost) November 25, 2021

even the worlds biggest condom couldn’t hold back the boss baby https://t.co/BCz4bdlrGO — Gene Park (@GenePark) November 25, 2021

I think I understand the Macy's Parade now.

Goku

John Lamparski/Getty Images

GOKU! Folks, we've got a gigantic Goku here! Maybe Netflix can do us a solid next year and get a gigantic Luffy float in time for the Netflix live action show. That would rule.

Apparently this is his third appearance at the parade?

YEA my whole SQUAD PULLIN UPpic.twitter.com/Q2NXhT7Gmy — GamesCage - Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) November 25, 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Posting this because every single day my son asks me how long until Sonic 2 (yes the movie) comes out.

Here's Sonic on the move...

A closer look at the #Sonic balloon at the #MacysParade! #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/MU9sCGrZq1 — Tails' Channel · Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates (@TailsChannel) November 25, 2021

There is absolutely something hilarious about watching these things float through the sky. If I lived in the US I would 100% go to the Macy's Parade.

Pikachu & Eevee

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Things I didn't know until writing this post: Pikachu is a regular at the Macy's Parade. He's made the fourth most appearances? Wild.

This time he brings fellow Pokemon Eevee along for the ride.

🎶 We all know the #MacysParade is the very best, like no Parade ever was. 🎶 Check out the all new @Pokemon balloon featuring Pikachu and Eevee! pic.twitter.com/LIUEHBGLGS — Macy's (@Macys) November 25, 2021

SpongeBob SquarePants

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fish-eye lens Spongebob?

Fish-eye lens Spongebob.

Okay, I think we'll end this nightmare here where it belongs. Thanks for reading and sharing in the horror.