All-Clad, Le Creuset and more kitchen faves on deep discount at Nordstrom's summer sale

Quality cookware, cheeky cheese boards and a whole lot more.

all-clad.png
Nordstrom

Nordstrom is having an end-of-summer blowout sale and there are plenty of irresistible deals to be had, especially in the home and kitchen departments.

From whimsical cheese boards to stunning cookware from some of our all-time favorite brands like All-Clad and Le Creuset: Some of these finds are marked down as much as 50% through this weekend only.

Take a peek at our top picks for kitchen and cookware deals from the Nordstrom summer sale happening right now. 

Le Creuset cast-iron Dutch oven: $150

Save $38
Nordstrom

A lovely cast iron Dutch oven for Sunday stews, sauces and roasts from everyone's favorite, Le Creuset.

$150 at Nordstrom

All-Clad 10- and 12-inch nonstick fry pans: $100

Save $50
Nordstrom

These two All-Clad nonstick aluminum fry pans are will be your new kitchen workhorses. Produced by one of the all-time greats in kitchen and cookware.

$100 at Nordstrom

Le Creuset stoneware casserole $110

Save $38
Nordstrom

A classic casserole with a matching lid that ingeniously doubles as a serving platter.

$110 at Nordstrom

All-Clad immersion blender: $100

Save $30
Nordstrom

One of those kitchen tools you'll wonder how you ever lived without.

$100 at Nordstrom

All-Clad 10-piece stainless steel cookware set: $700

Save $590
Nordstrom

A major discount on one of the best cookware sets you'll find. All-Clad is a favorite of professional chefs and this set includes 8- and 10-inch fry pans, 1 1/2- and 3-quart saucepans, a 3-quart sauté pan and an 8-quart stockpot.

$700 at Nordstrom

Le Creuset 9-inch enamel cast iron skillet: $150

Save $38

This chef-friendly cast iron skillet with handy pouring spouts comes in five playful colors.

$150 at Nordstrom

Clownfish cheese board: $25-$35

Save $23
Nordstrom

What better to go with your new cheese knives than a fun cheese board inspired by Nemo. This clownfish from Anthropologie is made from acacia wood, polished marble with brass accents and is a perfect addition for a perennial host or hostess.

See at Nordstrom

Small enamel prep bowl: $9

Save $10
Nordstrom

An attractive yet functional brushed gold and white prep bowl perfect for housing cocktail party snacks.

$9 at Nordstrom

Treasure and Bond enameled cocktail shaker: $14

Save $15

Take 50% off this sharp enameled cocktail shaker for mixing up gin and vodka martinis in style.

$14 at Nordstrom

Salome set of three cheese knives: $20

Save $10
Nordstrom

These three stylish cheese knives are made from copper stainless steel and bone, and the entire set is yours for less than $20.

$20 at Nordstrom

