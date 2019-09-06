All-Clad, Le Creuset and more kitchen faves on deep discount at Nordstrom's summer sale

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is having an end-of-summer blowout sale and there are plenty of irresistible deals to be had, especially in the home and kitchen departments.

From whimsical cheese boards to stunning cookware from some of our all-time favorite brands like All-Clad and Le Creuset: Some of these finds are marked down as much as 50% through this weekend only.

Take a peek at our top picks for kitchen and cookware deals from the Nordstrom summer sale happening right now.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Nordstrom A lovely cast iron Dutch oven for Sunday stews, sauces and roasts from everyone's favorite, Le Creuset.

Nordstrom These two All-Clad nonstick aluminum fry pans are will be your new kitchen workhorses. Produced by one of the all-time greats in kitchen and cookware.

Nordstrom A classic casserole with a matching lid that ingeniously doubles as a serving platter.

Nordstrom One of those kitchen tools you'll wonder how you ever lived without.

Nordstrom A major discount on one of the best cookware sets you'll find. All-Clad is a favorite of professional chefs and this set includes 8- and 10-inch fry pans, 1 1/2- and 3-quart saucepans, a 3-quart sauté pan and an 8-quart stockpot.

This chef-friendly cast iron skillet with handy pouring spouts comes in five playful colors.

Nordstrom What better to go with your new cheese knives than a fun cheese board inspired by Nemo. This clownfish from Anthropologie is made from acacia wood, polished marble with brass accents and is a perfect addition for a perennial host or hostess.

Nordstrom An attractive yet functional brushed gold and white prep bowl perfect for housing cocktail party snacks.

Take 50% off this sharp enameled cocktail shaker for mixing up gin and vodka martinis in style.

Nordstrom These three stylish cheese knives are made from copper stainless steel and bone, and the entire set is yours for less than $20.