The best end-of-summer travel deals

From future bookings to spontaneous trips, we've got all your travel savings in one place.

roadtripvan
Dino Reichmuth, Unsplash

In today's coronavirus world, our travel options are pretty limited. But just because we can't go far doesn't mean we can't get away. Weekend trips have been my main method of keeping sanity; I've come to appreciate all that my local neighborhoods have to offer. Even if you don't plan on going anywhere soon, reserving ahead can lock in low prices now and give you something to look forward to. And offers such as the one from Hotels.com even let you cancel without penalty.

Check out this list of money-saving deals to help you plan that next road trip.   

Priceline

$25 off bookings over $125 with the code EOSHTL25

Plus get up to 60% off Express Deals in their End of Summer Sale. Expires August 30.

Hotwire

$15 off bookings over $100 with the code HELLOSUNSHINE

Code is good for new customers only. You can also get up to 60% off hotel bookings with 'Hot Rates'. Code expires August 28. 

Travelocity

10% off hotel for travel by March 2021 with the code TRAVELOCITY10

Get 10% off hotel bookings with the discount code, trip must be completed by 03/31/21 (1-night stay minimum). This deal is good until September 30.

Avis

$10 off rentals over $100 with the code MUWA017

Get $10 off any rental bookings of $100 or more. Deal expires October 31.

Budget

$25 off car rentals over $175 with the code MUWZ066

Save $25 on car rental bookings over $175 with offer code. This is good until October 31.

Thrifty

10% off weekend bookings with the code 101515

Save 10% off weekend rentals for the rest of the year when you apply this discount code at Thrifty. 

Hotels.com

7% off plus free cancellations with the code 7SAVEAUG20

Plan any travel between now and the end of the year and you can get 7% off your booking with free cancellation. This deal is good until August 31.

Booking.com

Save 15% or more on last-minute bookings

Procrastinators rejoice! You can save at least 15% when you book your travel to any of Booking.com's featured destinations.

Expedia

Save up to 75% on hotel deals

Expedia is currently discounting up to 75% off selected hotel bookings.

