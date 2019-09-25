Enlarge Image CNET

Cold-brew coffee is strong, sweet, packed with flavor and much less acidic-tasting than regular hot or iced coffee. Those are just a few reasons why this delicious drink is so hard to resist. Your local coffee shop and restaurants know that too. They'll try to tempt you into paying exorbitant prices for it. Don't give into them. Making cold-brew coffee can be as easy as adding room-temperature or colder (not hot) water to ground coffee and letting it steep. Thanks to a growing number of home cold brewers, you can whip up a batch of your own kitchen cold brew in style.

Read: Want to buy a cold brew coffee maker? Here's what you need to know

Some gadgets even create cold brew in a fraction of the time it usually takes. The $109 Gourmia Cold Brew and $129 Dash Rapid are excellent examples. Both countertop machines complete the process in minutes, not hours.

And if you'd rather not spend that much, there are plenty of cheaper, yet just as durable, alternatives. Oxo's $49 cold brewer is affordable and easy to operate, and makes excellent cold-brew coffee concentrate. Likewise, the $24 Takeya and $30 Bialetti pitchers also have prices that are easy to swallow. Traditional cold brewers like those require at least 12 hours to produce their beverages, but devotees will tell you the stuff is worth the wait.

And, no matter how you prefer your chilled coffee -- ultraconcentrated, ready yesterday or with minimal hassle -- we've got the best cold brew coffee maker here that'll fit your needs perfectly.

Read more: How to make the best cold-brew coffee | What are the best beans to use for cold brew coffee? | Make fantastic coffee with this pour-over coffee maker

Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Made to live in your fridge, the affordable Bialetti Cold Brew pitcher can pour directly into glasses. Its internal stainless steel mesh filter basket has a wide mouth that accepts the coffee grinds without making a mess, and the airtight lid keeps the taste fresh. The concentrated brew it makes is also strong, rich and packed with a pleasant coffee taste. The main drawback with this brewer is you need to drain its filter into the carafe by hand.

Read CNET's full review of the Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker.

Dash Rapid Cold Brew System

The $129 Dash Rapid is part of a new wave of fast cold-brew coffee makers. It uses an electric pump to create internal vacuum pressure. This pressure causes water to circulate between a glass carafe, through coffee grounds within a filter chamber and back. The machine runs the loop continuously during the brewing process. Afterwards, in as little as 5 minutes, brewed coffee returns to the Dash's carafe. As cold brew goes, what the Dash makes has a bit of a weak taste. That said, it's drinkable and fits the bill if speed is your priority.

Read more about the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System.

Espro Press P5

One tried-and-true cold brew method for making cold brew is to use a French press, with the coffee steeping overnight. One drawback to these simple contraptions though is they tend to have poor filters. The result is often a gritty drink -- solid coffee grounds suspended in a liquid solution, especially if you don't have a course grind for your beans. The $60 Espro Press P5 tackles the gritty coffee grounds problem by using two stainless steel mesh filter baskets. The extra level of filtration helps the P5 create cold brew (or hot) that's wonderfully smooth and flavorful. However, the beverage the Espro brews isn't as concentrated as what other products make. Another detractor is the Espro's price. It costs twice as much as an ordinary French press.

Read CNET's full review of the Espro Press P5.

Filtron Cold Water Coffee Brewer

Looking for an affordable way to make cold brew in big batches? The $40 Filtron Cold Water Coffee Brewer creates a full 36-ounce carafe of potent coffee concentrate that you can store in your fridge. Rich and tasty, the coffee concentrate you pour from the Filtron is of excellent quality. Just be warned: Its relatively complicated setup and large size demand lots of counter space.

Read CNET's full review of the Filtron Cold Water Coffee Brewer.

Gourmia Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Need your tall glass of cold brew fast? Then the $109 Gourmia Cold Brew Coffee Maker is right up your alley. The vacuum pump-powered electric appliance can brew your beverage in 4 minutes flat. That's a ridiculously short time to create and pour cold brew in, but as you might expect, the taste of those 4-minute brews is weak. Fortunately, maxing the brew time out to 15 minutes produces a much stronger drink. And that's still not long to wait compared with the 12 hours of steeping that cold brewing usually takes.

Read CNET's full review of the Gourmia Cold Brew Coffee Maker.

Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker

A breeze to operate, the $49 Oxo Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker offers an easy way to steep and strain grounds at room temperature. The cold brew the Oxo Good Grips makes is consistently strong, sweet and with deliciously low acidity. To add an additional layer of filtration, Oxo Good Grips bundles paper filters that can aid the brewer's stainless-steel mesh reusable filter. If you want to make hot tea, the Good Grips can also be used as a tea infuser.

Read CNET's full review of the Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker.

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Outside of an old-school Mason jar, it's hard to beat the low $25 price of this Takeya cold coffee brewer. The BPA free dishwasher safe plastic pitcher comes with an airtight seal and has a slim profile made to slide into fridge door shelves. With its fine mesh reusable filter, It's also easy to clean and makes solidly satisfying cold brew. If you want strong, concentrated coffee though, the Takeya Cold Brew isn't your cup of tea. It brews a weaker drink than other similar products.

Read CNET's full review of the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker.

Toddy Cold Brew System

With a simple design and few parts, including a coffee brewing container, rubber stopper and glass decanter with lid, the $40 Toddy offers an affordable way to create large amounts of quality cold brew. The Toddy uses special reusable felt filters, though, and comes with just one in the box. It's a tall contraption, too, so it won't fit underneath low kitchen cabinets. Brewing with the Toddy is also a manual affair and takes some practice to perfect.

Read CNET's full review of the Toddy Cold Brew System.

