The best Apple Watch deals

Angela Lang/CNET

We're confident that the Apple Watch 5 is coming -- and it could be announced as soon as Sept. 10. In the meantime, the discounts on older models are ramping up. The Apple Watch Series 4, introduced back in September, is already selling for about 10% off the list price, depending on model and size.

But the really major deals are on its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 3. Today, the 42mm GPS + Cellular version is available at Amazon for 20% off the price at the Apple Store. (The original Apple Watch and its Series 2 followup have been discontinued and are hard to find new, but refurbished versions are plentiful and relatively cheap.)

We've got links to all of the deals, plus the best price for each model still in stores, below.

Apple Watch discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $280 $274 $200 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $310 $310 $230 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $380 $230 $230 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $410 $410 $330 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $400 $349 $340 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $430 $379 $379 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $500 $449 $425 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $530 $479 $430

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Apple Watch Series 3 discounts

Apple Watch Series 4 discounts