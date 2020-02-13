The Batman: first look at Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit

Matt Reeves/Screenshot edited by CNET

The Batman doesn't hit theaters until 2021, but DC Comics fans got their first look at actor Robert Pattinson dressed as Batman thanks to director Matt Reeves.

On Thursday, Reeves shared a video via his Twitter of Pattinson wearing Batman's intimidating superhero costume with the caption "#TheBatman #CameraTest."

The dark black and red video pans over the Batman symbol over the chest of the outfit and then we see Pattinson in Batman's cowl looking rather ominous. The video also has a rather foreboding music soundtrack.

If this video is any indicator of the upcoming movie's tone, fans might be in for a dark version of Batman.

In addition to Pattinson, The Batman also stars Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, John Turturro as Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Jayme Lawson as Gotham City mayoral candidate Bella Reál.

The Batman debuts in theaters on June 25, 2021.