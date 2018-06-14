Amazfit

The Amazfit Bip is an Apple Watch lookalike that's more like a Pebble under the hood -- and overall a pretty nice blend of the two. It normally sells for $100, but I've shared it at $80 and $75.

Today, and for a limited time, you can get the Amazfit Bip for $69.99 shipped with promo code CHEAPSKATE.

Because I've written about the Bip thrice before, I won't repeat myself at length here. I will say that Amazfit has partially addressed my main complaint: 24-hour digital watchfaces. Some of them now support 12-hour time, which is great. But why not all of them? Maybe a future firmware update will make that happen.

Actually, if you're an Android user, there are tons of third-party watchfaces you can install (analog and digital alike, 24- and 12-hour alike). It's not particularly easy, but it's do-able. iPhone users, alas, don't really have that option.

Another thing I like is the growing user community, which reminds me of Pebble days. Check out sites like Amazfit Central and Amazfit Watch Faces for faces (natch), tips, forums and the like.

Speaking of third-party stuff, hit up Amazon and eBay for a wide assortment of replacement bands, in all kinds of colors and styles. That's great, because the Bip itself is available in just four colors. You can really up the flair factor with some new bands.

For just $70, this is a pretty amazing product. As you've heard me mention, it has GPS, a heart-rate monitor, a reflective always-on display (which looks fantastic outdoors) and a battery that's good for up to 30 days. (In your face, Apple Watch!)

Yes, the screen is pretty low-res, and I miss being able to respond to notifications. But, hey, at this price, some compromises are to be expected.

Your thoughts?

