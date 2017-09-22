The 404 Show 1714: Apple reviews are in; will there be enough SNES Classics? (podcast)

Russ and Jeff record the last regular version of the show discussing the reviews of the new Apple Watch, iPhone 8, what to expect from the iPhone X and whether or not Nintendo will make enough SNES Classic Editions for everyone.

The 404 Show # 1714 Your browser does not support the audio element.

The last episode of The 404 Show is Friday September 29. If you want to send something to the show call us at 866-404-CNET (2638) or reach out on Twitter. This show will be a longer format and include video.

File any hateful or insightful comments at our show thread over at our subreddit: reddit.com/r/the404.