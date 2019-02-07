That Facebook post saying news feed is limited to 26 friends? It's (still) not true

Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images

Facebook is reminding folks not to believe everything you read.

In a blogpost Wednesday, the company described copy-and-paste memes-- "blocks of text posted on message boards, forwarded in emails and shared via social media" and brought attention to one in particular which claims that Facebook limits the number of friends whose posts you see to 25 or 26. Further, it says that if you want to beat the system, you can comment on the post and even copy, paste and share it yourself.

"The idea that News Feed only shows you posts from a set number of friends is a myth," said Ramya Sethuraman, a product manager who works on ranking in the post.

Facebook did say, though, that there's a reason it might feel as if you're seeing posts from the same group of people, as the posts you do see are ranked by what Facebook thinks you'll be most interested in. However, the blopost said, if you scroll down, you'll see a wider assortment of posts.

"Leaving a single comment on a post won't suddenly 'unblock' you from showing up in your friends' Feed," the post said.

You can use features like Snooze, Unfollow or See First to prioritize what you see and don't see for yourself.