Thanksgiving Day again breaks online sales record

Chris Monroe/CNET

Were you bargain shopping online Thursday to help fill the hours before the turkey came out of the oven?

You weren't alone, as online spending on Thanksgiving Day hit $3.7 billion in the US, breaking last year's record of $2.87 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. In 2016, that number was $1.3 billion.

That's just further evidence Black Friday is no longer the official kickoff of the holiday shopping season. It starts as early as Nov. 1 these days, with Thanksgiving Day stealing some of Black Friday's sales thunder with online promotions taking place as the brick-and-mortar stores are closed for the holiday.

Adobe tracks e-commerce transactions across 80 of the top 100 US retailers. Here are a few more interesting findings from Adobe's real-time holiday analytics report: