TV and Movies

Thai soccer team rescue will get its own movie

Pure Flix Entertainment will adapt the story of the cave rescue into a movie.

gettyimages-989140562.jpg

Pure Flix Entertainment will make a movie about the rescue. 

 Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP/Getty Images

Now that the mission to save a Thai soccer team trapped in a cave is over, Hollywood's calling. 

The team's story of having being stuck inside a cave since June 23 will be adapted into a movie by Pure Flix Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Pure Flix Entertainment, a Christian film and television studio, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The studio has been behind the God's Not Dead movies and also offers a streaming service. 

No word if Elon Musk and his rescue submarine will get a cameo. 

