Thai soccer team rescue will get its own movie

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP/Getty Images

Now that the mission to save a Thai soccer team trapped in a cave is over, Hollywood's calling.

The team's story of having being stuck inside a cave since June 23 will be adapted into a movie by Pure Flix Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pure Flix Entertainment, a Christian film and television studio, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The studio has been behind the God's Not Dead movies and also offers a streaming service.

No word if Elon Musk and his rescue submarine will get a cameo.