In the latest, strangest news from the world of Elon Musk, it appears the famed CEO of rocket company SpaceX and electric vehicle giant Tesla (and partner of Grimes) is moving into... electronic dance music? It's the second song he's released on Emo G Records' Soundcloud page following 2019's RIP Harambe.

On Thursday, Musk posted a series of tweets suggesting he'd written a song he was calling "Don't doubt yer vibe" and was releasing it on Emo G Records. There was a hint that we should expect some EDM coming our way.

Just wrote a song called “Don’t doubt yer vibe” — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 30, 2020

Never one to shy away from a meme that will undoubtedly be plastered across the internet, it seems Musk has followed through. "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" was posted to his Twitter account at 10:20 p.m. PT on Jan. 30.

Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0 — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Musk later tweeted he both wrote the lyrics and performed the vocals. Those lyrics are:

"Don't doubt your vibe,

because it's true.

Don't doubt your vibe,

because it's you."

And that's it. I am not really sure how to react right now. I mean, it makes sense in some way -- Musk is dating Canadian musician Grimes, known for exactly this genre of music, so perhaps she inspired this little foray into sound-making. The album art also ties into Musk's passions -- it depicts a Cybertruck soaring over Mars, the planet he wants to put a million people on by 2050. He also likes putting cars in space.

Musk posted some images from the studio where the EDM magic happened.

You can listen to "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" now on Soundcloud. Musk has since doubled down on his "love" for EDM and based on past behavior, I'm sure we'll hear more about this song and creation over the weekend.

And yes, I really just wrote a story about Elon Musk, a man who has helped usher in a new era in rocket reusability and helped to bring electric vehicles to the forefront of people's brains in the 21st century, creating electronic dance music. 2020, you're really something so far.

First published Jan. 30 at 10:44 p.m. PT.

Updated Jan. 31 at 11:10 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.