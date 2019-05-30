Tesla and Panasonic solar cells are reportedly being sent to the Philippines

Tim Stevens/Roadshow

A majority of the Tesla and Panasonic solar cells are being sent to a factory in the Philippines rather than staying in the US, a report has said.

The New York-made solar cells are being purchased by HRD Singapore, according to Reuters, which it said supplies solar panels to Ichijo, a Japanese eco-home building company.

Tesla and Panasonic teamed up to make solar cells and modules way back in 2016 following Tesla's acquisition of SolarCity.

However, Reuters says Panasonic's plans to ship most of the cells to Tesla for its Solar Roof trademark have fallen through "because of low demand from Tesla and a trade loophole that had fired up new foreign interest."

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.