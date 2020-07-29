Tech titans face video glitches in congressional testimony

CNET

It was Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' big moment, but he appeared as a tiny box on a large TV screen before the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday. As Bezos began his opening remarks, his image was expanded to take up the whole TV screen, but it appeared that the Cisco Webex videoconferencing service only showed a blank screen. So he was put back into a gallery of more than a dozen small boxes as he continued to speak.

The testimony came as part of a hearing focused on concerns about tech giants and antitrust law. The hearing progressed with testimony from additional tech CEOs via videoconference. Some lawmakers also participated by videoconference, and others sat in the hearing room and were required to wear masks when not speaking due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Bezos wasn't the only one hit with technical difficulties. When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke, his image was crystal clear -- but choppy. As he told lawmakers about Facebook's position in the advertising and video markets, the low frame rate made him look like he was in a stop-motion film. The issues persisted as he answered questions.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified without issue.

Technical problems didn't cause all the video bloopers Wednesday. As his peers answered questions, Bezos snuck a bite of food while his image was still streaming.