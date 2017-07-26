Tech leaders lash out against Trump's transgender military ban

Tech's heaviest hitters are speaking out against President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender people from the US military.
Trump said in a trio of tweets Wednesday that he would not allow transgender people "to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military" The decision reverses a still under review policy previously approved by the Defense Department under former President Barack Obama that would let transgender people openly serve in the military.
Trump's tweets led to backlash from tech execs, many of whom also voiced objections to his immigration ban earlier this year. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a frequent Trump critic, said on his personal page, "Everyone should be able to serve their country -- no matter who they are."
Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted his position along with the hashtag, #LetThemServe."
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, also used that same hashtag, tweeting, "I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service."
Not to be outdone, Twitter CEO/co-founder Jack Dorsey, tweeted "discrimination in any form is wrong for all of us."
Trump's transgender tweets are interesting, considering he tweeted last year while running for president that he would fight for the rights of the LGBT community. His tweet came just days after a nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, left 49 people dead. Many were from the LGBTQ community.
Meanwhile, Microsoft President Ben Smith tweeted, "We honor and respect all who serve, including the transgender members of our military. #LetThemServe"
And Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted with a image, "#equalityforall."
Intolerance on the Internet: Online abuse is as old as the internet and it's only getting worse. It exacts a very real toll.
Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.
US Tech Policy
President Trump's decisions will have a long-term impact on Silicon Valley -- and on how all of us use tech.
-
Jul 26Tech leaders lash out against Trump's transgender military ban
-
Jul 21Sean Spicer resigns: A look back at his spiciest moments
-
Jul 18Zuckerberg wouldn't beat Trump in election, poll says
-
Jul 17Most Americans want Trump to dump Twitter
Discuss: Tech leaders lash out against Trump's transgender...