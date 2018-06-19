Tech condemns Trump: Apple, Microsoft, Airbnb oppose separating families at the border

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls it "inhumane." Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk say it's "immoral." And Microsoft describes itself as "dismayed."

They were all reacting to President Donald Trump's moves to separate members of families that cross US borders illegally. The move has resulted in the US government sending thousands of children to holding camps around the country, images of which have sparked international outrage, even from within Trump's own party.

On Monday, tech companies began releasing statements condemning the Trump administration's actions. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here's what the companies have said:

Microsoft

Microsoft released a pair of statements after critics raised concerns about a January blog post in which the company wrote it was "proud" to supply tech services to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including its Azure cloud computing service and the ability to use "deep learning capabilities to accelerate facial recognition and identification."

As a company, Microsoft is dismayed by the forcible separation of children from their families at the border. Family unification has been a fundamental tenant [sic] of American policy and law since the end of World War II. As a company, Microsoft has worked for over 20 years to combine technology with the rule of law to ensure that children who are refugees and immigrants can remain with their parents. We need to continue to build on this noble tradition rather than change course now. We urge the administration to change its policy and Congress to pass legislation ensuring children are no longer separated from their families.

In a second statement, Microsoft added:

Microsoft is not working with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement or US Customs and Border Protection on any projects related to separating children from their families at the border, and contrary to some speculation, we are not aware of Azure or Azure services being used for this purpose.

Airbnb

The three co-founders of the room and house rental service said in a joint statement that "ripping children from the arms of their parents is heartless, cruel, immoral and counter to the American values of belonging."

Ripping children from their parents’ arms is cruel. This policy must end. pic.twitter.com/R2b3FXtxqU — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) June 18, 2018

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Trump administration's moves were "inhumane" and "need to stop."

"It's heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of the kids. Kids are the most vulnerable people in any society. I think that what's happening is inhumane, it needs to stop," Cook told the Irish Times.

Cook was in Ireland to open a new office for Apple there. During the interview, he also explained why he's spoken out so much on issues ranging from gay rights to immigration. "I'm personally a big believer in the way to be a good citizen is to participate, is to try to advocate your point of view, not to just sit on the sideline and yell or complain," he said.

Box

Box CEO Aaron Levie, who's an avid Twitter user and often speaks his mind, called the Trump administration's moves "un-American" and urged the government to address immigration in a "compassionate and scalable" way.

The act of separating families at the border is inhumane and un-American. We cannot let this continue. We need our government to address immigration in a compassionate and scalable way *now*. — Aaron Levie (@levie) June 19, 2018

Facebook

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg praised organizations working to provide families at the border with legal and translation services and documenting events there. He also urged people to donate to those groups, including the Texas Civil Rights Project.

Organizations like Texas Civil Rights Project and RAICES are doing great work helping families at the US border get... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, meanwhile, have donated to a Facebook campaign to help reunite children with their parents. More than 121,000 people have contributed nearly $5 million to the Facebook fundraiser, set up Saturday by a Silicon Valley couple.

Twitter / Square

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of both Twitter and the payments company Square, threw his support behind the popular hashtag #KeepFamiliesTogether before asking Twitter users for their suggestions about the "highest impact way to help."

Do everything it takes to #KeepFamilesTogether.



What are the highest impact ways to help? — jack (@jack) June 19, 2018

Reddit

Reddit's co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who earlier this year stepped down from his daily duties at the social network, called a video of the camps given to the press by the US Border Patrol "propaganda."

This was the propaganda video...

Reprehensible. https://t.co/WX6W43FkUc — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 18, 2018

SmugMug

Don MacAskill, CEO of the photo storage and sharing service that just bought Flickr, said on Twitter that he typically tries to stay out of politics but that "this is about kids," adding the hashtag #FamiliesBelongTogether.

I try to stay apolitical, because I believe strongly that photographers on @SmugMug & @Flickr should tell *their* stories, *their* way. We (and I) shouldn't be a part of that story. This is different. This is about kids! And families! :( #FamiliesBelongTogther https://t.co/tM8roiSObb — Don MacAskill (@DonMacAskill) June 19, 2018

Sun Microsystems

Jonathan Schwartz, the former CEO of Sun and current head of the health management app CareZone, publicly asked Dorsey whether the Trump administration's moves violate Twitter's policies. Twitter has been criticized by those who say Trump violates its terms of service by harassing other users and using the service to threaten the lives of millions of people.

So @jack, imagine a Twitter user bragging about forcibly caging children, separating them from their parents. Do you think that'd rise to a violation of your terms of service? Where does complicity start? https://t.co/wn5gtWGMxP — Jonathan Schwartz (@OpenJonathan) June 19, 2018

