Tech firms saw 50% rise in online child sexual abuse content in 2019, report says

The number of photos and videos of child sexual abuse online surged over 50% in 2019, according to a Friday report from The New York Times. Nearly 70 million images and videos were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Times reported.

More of these reports involved videos (41 million) than photos, the Times said. Five years ago, the number of videos reported was under 360,000. Some 85% of the total content reported (60 million photos and videos) came from Facebook, according to the Times. Instagram, owned by Facebook, reported an additional 1.7 million pieces of abusive content.

Out of the 164 companies that submitted reports, Snapchat, Twitter, Microsoft, Apple, Dropbox and Google also reportedly detected abusive imagery and videos.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but it spoke with the Times.

"These numbers show that any service provider that allows individuals to host images and videos are susceptible to child sexual exploitation material being posted," John Shehan, vice president at the national center, told the Times.

