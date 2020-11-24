Disney Plus: Taylor Swift's surprise Folklore special lands Wednesday

Disney Plus/Screenshot by CNET

Taylor Swift on Tuesday revealed that a behind-the-scenes special exploring songs from her latest album Folklore is coming to Disney Plus on Wednesday. The streaming service described the film, folklore: the long pond studio sessions, as an "intimate concert" of the singer-songwriter's record-breaking album.

The film will be starting at 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

"Well it's 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I've got an announcement," wrote Swift in a tweet on Tuesday. "You haven't seen this film before folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus"

In a surprise move, Swift release Folklore over the summer. Swift planned and recorded the album amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemicand also directed the album's first music video, entitled Cardigan. Aaron Dessner of The National co-wrote or produced 11 of the 16 tracks on Folklore, which also includes an appearance by musician Bon Iver.

The special was filmed at Dessner's Long Pond recording studio in upstate New York in September, according to a release from Disney. In the special, Swift performs each song from the album, accompanied by Dessner and Jack Antonoff, and reveal stories behind all 17 tracks, according to a Disney. The film was directed by Swift.

"'Folklore' was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff‎ and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album," Swift told Good Morning America in a recorded message on Tuesday. "But we got together at Long Pond studio and for the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it."