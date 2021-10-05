Tarte Cosmetics birthday sale: Snag up to 50% off palettes

Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics has an exclusive birthday deal today for all its loyal customers. All palettes are using the code BDAY. There are creamy bronzers, blushes and eyeshadow palettes that can bring out your best, no matter what look you're trying to achieve. Everything sounds great, so what's the catch? You can only get this birthday deal until tomorrow, Oct. 6, and once that's over these palettes are going back to their listed prices.

Tarte Cosmetics is a well-known brand whose palettes are usually around the $30 to $40 mark, which is typical of brands this big. With this discount though, you can get them at almost half the price. I'd say this is a good deal because you can get a new palette or two and in turn know that the quality is worth it for the price and the various options available to you.