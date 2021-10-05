Sora in Smash Bros. Facebook outage 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' death Apple-Dell deal could have changed history House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones prequel trailer Amazons 'Black Friday-Worthy' deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Tarte Cosmetics birthday sale: Snag up to 50% off palettes

Create a neutral or dramatic look with any of these beautiful palettes.

tarte-cosmetics
Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics has an exclusive birthday deal today for all its loyal customers. All palettes are up to 50% off for members and 30% off for nonmembers using the code BDAY. There are creamy bronzers, blushes and eyeshadow palettes that can bring out your best, no matter what look you're trying to achieve. Everything sounds great, so what's the catch? You can only get this birthday deal until tomorrow, Oct. 6, and once that's over these palettes are going back to their listed prices.

See at Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics is a well-known brand whose palettes are usually around the $30 to $40 mark, which is typical of brands this big. With this discount though, you can get them at almost half the price. I'd say this is a good deal because you can get a new palette or two and in turn know that the quality is worth it for the price and the various options available to you. 