Target takes its Restock next-day deliveries nationwide

Getty Images

Target is pushing more into faster online deliveries.

The big-box retailer on Tuesday said its next-day delivery service called Target Restock is going nationwide this week. Plus, Target cut the delivery fee to $3 from $5, with no shipping fees for Target REDcard purchases.

The company started testing out Restock last June in parts of Minnesota, offering more than 10,000 essentials. Target said it now offers over 35,000 items through the program, including paper towels, baby food, peanut butter and laundry detergent. Amazon has a rival service called Prime Pantry, which is only available to its members, costs $6 per shipment and may take one to four days to deliver.

Traditional retailers like Target and Walmart have been stepping up their delivery efforts in hopes of catching up to Amazon, which is already offering two-hour and same-day deliveries in some cities. Target last year also bought grocery delivery company Shipt, so it could compete against both Amazon's and Walmart's expanding grocery services. So far, this kind of work doesn't seem to be making a dent on Amazon's revenue, which continues to grow at a steady clip thanks to consumers spending more online.

Both Target and Walmart are also building up their pickup services, hoping to use their stores as mini-warehouses for their online sales.

Target touted the fact that its Restock program includes no membership fee, likely a dig at Amazon, which just raised its Prime membership cost to $119 annually. Restock orders can be made as late as 7 p.m. and delivered from a nearby store the next day.

