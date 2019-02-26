Target takes exclusive approach to expanding online store to more sellers

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Target is opening up its website to third-party sellers in a slow, cautious way, according a report.

Sellers can only join the Target+ initiative by invitation, CNBC reported Monday, and the company is being picky about who it brings in.

Target has been testing the waters with companies like sporting goods retailer Mizuno, educational toy maker Kaplan and keyboard giant Casio. They were selected based on "what people are searching for" on Target's site, Rick Gomez, the company's marketing and digital boss, told CNBC.

The third-party items will be listed among the main inventory on Target.com, so you can take advantage of discounts and free shipping offers. The company expects to add more brands in future.

This curated approach is different from that of Amazon and Walmart, where it's pretty easy to apply to be a third-party seller. Their more open policies have led to problems, though. Products promoting white supremacy aimed at kids were reportedly sold on Amazon last summer, while supporters of President Donald Trump got Walmart to remove "Impeach 45" apparel from its site.

Target didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.



Clarification at 7:30 a.m. PT: Target's expansion plan focuses on Target.com.